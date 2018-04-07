T20 opening ceremony: Hrithik Roshan, Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez set the stage on fire

New Delhi: The most awaited event for the cricket fanatics - Indian Premiere League began today with a spectacular display of performance by several A-listed celebrities and artists.

The opening ceremony was a star-studded affair with actors like Hrithik Roshan, Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandes and Tamanaah Bhatia coming together for a glitzy performance. Varun Dhawan began the ceremony with a bang as he enthralled the audience by dancing to the tunes of some of his most famous numbers including 'Badri Ki Dulhaniya'. The young actor was soon joined in by Bollywood dancing legend Prabhu Deva on the stage. The duo shook legs together on the iconic Bollywood numbers 'Muqabala' and 'Chalti Hain Kya Now Se Bara' among other hit songs.

'Bahubali' fame actress Tamanaah Bhatia made her entry to the stage in a chariot donning a bright pink outfit. She performed on the hit 'Bahubali' title track among several other numbers.

Tamanna Bhatia Live Performance From VIVO IPL 2018: https://t.co/dVzcrdTIvc via @YouTube — Rokibul Islam (@Rokibul123456) April 7, 2018

Singer Mika Singh, who has given some memorable songs to the fans, took the stage from Tamannah as he captivated the audience with several Punjabi songs including 'Mast Kalandar'.

Raising the temperature further, actress Jacqueline made her entry into the stadium and grooved on the hit number from 'Dishoom'.

Finally, the star performer of the event, Hrithik Roshan burnt the stage on fire with his performance on hit numbers 'Dhoom', 'Ek Pal ka Jeena' among others before drawing the curtains at the ceremony in style.

The best is always the best_____ @iHrithik dunia hila dia________ HRITHIK IPL PERFORMANCE #OpeningCeremony pic.twitter.com/rvsJwEPu5r — AJAY TIWARI (@AjaySuper30) April 7, 2018

Dance moves like always on point.

HRITHIK IPL PERFORMANCE pic.twitter.com/w5u7BnKwYq — Hrithik Central (@HrithikCentral) April 7, 2018

Earlier, Ranveer Singh and Parineeti Chopra too were supposed to perform at the event but the duo backed out at last minute due to their respective reasons. While Ranveer opted out due to his recent shoulder injury, Parineeti, on the other hand, pulled out from the event citing lack of proper rehearsals.