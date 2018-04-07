T20 opening ceremony: Hrithik Roshan, Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez set the stage on fire
The most awaited event for the cricket fanatics - Indian Premiere League began today with a spectacular display of performance by several A-listed celebrities and artists.
New Delhi: The most awaited event for the cricket fanatics - Indian Premiere League began today with a spectacular display of performance by several A-listed celebrities and artists.
The opening ceremony was a star-studded affair with actors like Hrithik Roshan, Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandes and Tamanaah Bhatia coming together for a glitzy performance. Varun Dhawan began the ceremony with a bang as he enthralled the audience by dancing to the tunes of some of his most famous numbers including 'Badri Ki Dulhaniya'. The young actor was soon joined in by Bollywood dancing legend Prabhu Deva on the stage. The duo shook legs together on the iconic Bollywood numbers 'Muqabala' and 'Chalti Hain Kya Now Se Bara' among other hit songs.
Yessssssssssssssss Badri is here #OpeningCeremony #VarunDhawan #IPL pic.twitter.com/ECHuxudIkX
— M J BAJAJ (@iam_bajaj) April 7, 2018
#IPL2018 opening ceremony celebrities performance @Varun_dvn @MikaSingh@iHrithik @tamannaahspeaks @Asli_Jacqueline
Follow _ @BollyMinistry #jacquelinefernandez #varundhawan #prabhudeva #tamannahbhatia #mikasingh #hrithikroshan #IPLOpeningCeremony pic.twitter.com/uGkDOgA6D9
— Ministry of Bollywood (@BollyMinistry) April 7, 2018
Part 4 Of Varun's Performance Today At Vivo IPL Opening Ceremony ____
Varun Dhawan Is Lit _ _ @Varun_dvn#IPL2018OpeningCeremony#OctoberWeekend #VIVOIPLonStar pic.twitter.com/xL9hcS32RJ
— Akanksha Singh_______ (@akankshavarun13) April 7, 2018
'Bahubali' fame actress Tamanaah Bhatia made her entry to the stage in a chariot donning a bright pink outfit. She performed on the hit 'Bahubali' title track among several other numbers.
Tamanna Bhatia Live Performance From VIVO IPL 2018: https://t.co/dVzcrdTIvc via @YouTube
— Rokibul Islam (@Rokibul123456) April 7, 2018
Singer Mika Singh, who has given some memorable songs to the fans, took the stage from Tamannah as he captivated the audience with several Punjabi songs including 'Mast Kalandar'.
Raising the temperature further, actress Jacqueline made her entry into the stadium and grooved on the hit number from 'Dishoom'.
Jacqueline Royal entry in #ipl2018 opening ceremony __
Follow _ @BollyMinistry #jacquelinefernandez #openingceremony @Jacquelinef143 pic.twitter.com/SgDSDTqnZ8
— Ministry of Bollywood (@BollyMinistry) April 7, 2018
Finally, the star performer of the event, Hrithik Roshan burnt the stage on fire with his performance on hit numbers 'Dhoom', 'Ek Pal ka Jeena' among others before drawing the curtains at the ceremony in style.
The best is always the best_____ @iHrithik dunia hila dia________
HRITHIK IPL PERFORMANCE #OpeningCeremony pic.twitter.com/rvsJwEPu5r
— AJAY TIWARI (@AjaySuper30) April 7, 2018
#HrithikRoshan Right Now
HRITHIK IPL PERFORMANCE pic.twitter.com/RaRyrm8zSK
— ANKIT (@Ankitaker) April 7, 2018
THIS STEP TOOK ME THERE _____@iHrithik BRADA YOU NAILED IT ___
HRITHIK IPL PERFORMANCE ____#IPL2018 #Hrithik #OpeningCeremony pic.twitter.com/NYG90kzw0q
— madHuRam Mandhana_ (@imadhuram) April 7, 2018
Dance moves like always on point.
HRITHIK IPL PERFORMANCE pic.twitter.com/w5u7BnKwYq
— Hrithik Central (@HrithikCentral) April 7, 2018
Earlier, Ranveer Singh and Parineeti Chopra too were supposed to perform at the event but the duo backed out at last minute due to their respective reasons. While Ranveer opted out due to his recent shoulder injury, Parineeti, on the other hand, pulled out from the event citing lack of proper rehearsals.