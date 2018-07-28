Taapsee Pannu called 'worst looking actress in Bollywood', here's how she responded

New Delhi: Actors bear the brunt of being a public figure every time but sometimes the people who take pride in launching attacks at celebs on social media, go a little too far. Recently, a troll tried to pull Taapsee Pannu down by calling her the 'worst looking actress in Bollywood', how she responded to the troll will definitely blow your mind.

“Worst looking actress in Bollywood. Hope i don’t have to see her again. 2..3 movies more n she will be out of Bollywood,” a troll had written.

To this Taapsee replied, "But 3 toh already ho gayi (I have already got three).... #Mulk #Manmarziyaan and then #Badla and sorry to disappoint u but main already do aur sign kar chuki hu (I have already signed another two)..... thoda toh aur jhelna padega (you will have to bear with me some more),”

But 3 toh already ho gayi.... #Mulk #Manmarziyaan and then #Badla and sorry to disappoint u but main already do aur sign kar chuki hu..... thoda toh aur jhelna padega https://t.co/4KDAkqMHyb — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) July 27, 2018

Another troll wrote, "Are kya baat kar rahi hai aap!!

Isme jhelna kaisa?? Mai to aapki movie hi nahi dekhta.. to pata hi nahi chalta kab aayi aur gayi.P.S:- To follow kyu lar raha hu? Mulk ke promotion ke liye aage aur kya nautanki hogi wo dekhne ki iccha rakhta hoon."

Taapsee took on him with a witty reply, "Matlab Entertainment toh provide kar rahi hu main aapko. Matlab actress ka kaam toh ho gaya.

P.S- please apna taste behtar keejiye toh picturein bhi dekh payenge.

Jai ShreeRam."

Matlab Entertainment toh provide kar rahi hu main aapko. Matlab actress ka kaam toh ho gaya

P.S- please apna taste behtar keejiye toh picturein bhi dekh payenge.

Jai ShreeRam https://t.co/83wHBK84Mo — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) July 27, 2018

On the work front, Taapsee will be next seen in Manmarziyan alongside Abhishek Bachchan. The film has been written by Kanika Dhillon. It features Abhishek Bachchan, Vicky Kaushal and Taapsee Pannu in lead roles. It has been jointly produced by Phantom Films and Aanand L. Rai's Colour Yellow Productions. Manmarziyaan began filming in February 2018.

It will now hit the screens on September 14, 2018. Earlier, it was scheduled to release a week after.

'Manmarziyaan' will be screened at the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival.

