Taapsee Pannu has a crush on Hrithik Roshan and John Abraham!

New Delhi: 'Pink' actress Taapsee Pannu is slowly but steadily gaining ground in Bollywood. The talented actress is a well-known name in the south film industry and made her debut in Hindi films with 'Chashme Baddoor' in 2013.

After her small yet impressive act in Akshay Kumar's 'Baby' (2015) left critics in awe of her, the actress went on to win everyone's heart with 'Pink' which had megastar Amitabh Bachchan in a pivotal role.

Now, Taapsee has some interesting line-up of films which includes 'Naam Shabana' and ' Running Shaadi.Com' to name a few. When asked who does have a crush on, PTI quoted her as saying, “From as long as I've been watching films, I've had a crush on John Abraham and Hrithik Roshan. I found them really good looking. When I started growing my crush reached Sam Clafin.”

The actress was speaking at the launch of "Mannerless Majnu" song from her film "Running Shaadi.Com". Her co-star Amit Sadh said he does not have a 'crush' per say but looks up to Priyanka Chopra.

"More than a crush, I really admire Priyanka Chopra as an actor. She is an amazing talent. I am a huge fan of Kangana, she is a mind blowing actress. I am a fan of people who are dedicated and honest to their craft," he said.

'Running Shaadi.Com' is helmed by Directed by Amit Roy, and happens to be light hearted romantic-comedy. When asked what is the quality she looks for in a man, Taapsee said, "It's enough to get a loyal and honest man in today's times. Someone who is self-made, honest and respectful enough. Rest when I am getting married I'll send a list."

The film, backed by Shoojit Sircar is scheduled to release on February 17.

(With PTI inputs)