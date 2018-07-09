हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
kavi kumar azad

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Kavi Kumar Azad aka Dr Hansraj Hathi no more

Kavi had been associated with the show for the longest time.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Kavi Kumar Azad aka Dr Hansraj Hathi no more
Pic Courtesy: TV show still

New Delhi: Television actor Kavi Kumar Azad, better known for his role of Dr Hansraj Hathi in popular sitcom 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' breathed his last at a Mumbai hospital, reportedly. 

According to Spotboye.com, the actor has been unwell for past three days and was admitted to Wockhardt Hospital at Mira Road, Mumbai. He slipped into the coma on Sunday night and this morning breathed his last. 

After learning about the famous actor's death, 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' team has reportedly cancelled the shoot at Film City, Mumbai. 

Kavi had been associated with the show for the longest time and his character of Dr Hansraj Haathi was loved by the audiences across all age groups. Besides, he also did a few cameos in movies as well. He was a part of Aamir Khan's 'Mela' and 'Funtoosh'. 

May his soul rest in peace!

Tags:
kavi kumar azaddr hansraj hathi deadhansraj hathiTaarak Mehta Ka Ooltah ChashmahTaarak Mehtakavi kumar azad dead

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close