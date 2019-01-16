हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Tahira Kashyap

Tahira Kashyap shares her new bald look, gives cancer a tough fight

Hats off to her for keeping a happy face and high spirits while battling the deadly 'c' word.

Tahira Kashyap shares her new bald look, gives cancer a tough fight
Pic Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: Ayushmann Khurrana's author wife Tahira Kashyap has given cancer a tough fight. The braveheart had opened up about her illness sometime back on social media. After sharing her battle with DCIS (ductal carcinoma in situ) in her right breast with high-grade malignant cells, the author has been diagnosed with stage 1a cancer.

Tahira has kept a brave front and often shares her thoughts on social media. She recently posted a new picture of hers in which she dons a bald look. The author has shaved her head and wrote in the caption: “Hello world! That’s a new me with the old self! Was getting tired of the extensions. Well this is how it is & it’s so liberating, so much so that I don’t have to duck the shower while bathing or while picking up the soap! Never thought I had go bald, but this feels good.”

Hats off to her for keeping a happy face and high spirits while battling the deadly 'c' word.

B-Town actor and hubby Ayushmann has been a pillar of support to her in this time of crisis and often retweets and shares her post on social media.

After completing her 12 rounds of chemotherapy, the fighter soul posted this on Twitter:

Earlier, she revealed that she has been detected with DCIS (ductal carcinoma in situ) in her right breast with high-grade malignant cells. “Simply put stage 0 cancer/pre-cancerous stage, with cancer cells multiplying in a contained area”, she wrote.

Here's wishing Tahira a speedy recovery!

