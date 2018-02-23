Taimur Ali Khan and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu’s carpooling pic is immeasurably cute

Mumbai: Inaaya Naumi Kemmu bears striking resemblance with her cousin Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi. The pretty toddler and the baby Nawab shared a car during their play date. And the two little munchkins look like bundles of overflowing cuteness.

Soha Ali Khan took to her Instagram to share a couple of photos of the two babies.

In one of the pics, we can see Inaaya and Taimur carpooling. In the other pic, we can see Soha and Kareena Kapoor Khan carrying Inaaya and Taimur respectively in their arms.

Check out the images below:

Taimur was born on December 20, 2016. Saif Ali Khan issued a statement soon after the baby’s birth to announce his name. The baby Nawab has been a hot favourite of the paparazzi. He is photographer’s absolute delight and looks as cute as a button.

Inaaya on the other hand was born on September 29, 2017. She was named Naumi because she arrived on the ninth day during the auspicious festival of Navratri.

For the unversed, Soha, who is married to Kunal Kemmu is Saif Ali Khan’s younger sibling.