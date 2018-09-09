हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Taimur Ali Khan

Taimur Ali Khan and Inaaya Naumi Khemu return to Mumbai after a sojourn in Maldives

Check out their adorable picture 

Taimur Ali Khan and Inaaya Naumi Khemu return to Mumbai after a sojourn in Maldives
Image Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Paparazzi's favourite babies Taimur Ali Khan and Inaaya Naumi Khemu were holidaying in the Maldives with their star parents. However, all good things come to an end and so did their exotic holidays. Soha, who had shared many pictures from her their vacay, posted a picture of the babies while returning to Mumbai

Taking to Instagram, she wrote, "En route Mumbai!!! #mommiesonthego."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

En route Mumbai!!! #mommiesonthego

A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi) on

In the picture, the two munchkins are seated comfortably on their prams as their hot mommies pose for their camera.
 
Although Kareena and Saif are not on social media, Soha and Kunal made sure to treat their fans with lovely pictures from their vacay. On one of the days, Kareena even donned a bikini and proved yet again that she is the ultimate diva of Bollywood. Saif too was at his fashionable best.

On the work front, Saif will be seen as a Naga Sadhu in his next while Kareena has been in the news of late because of her upcoming films. Recently, Karan Johar announced his magnum opus featuring the lady, Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead roles. The film would be titled 'Takht'.

If reports are anything to go by, the ravishing queen would also be seen opposite Arjun Kapoor in the sequel to Life in A Metro.

A source told DNA, “Kareena Kapoor Khan will reportedly feature in one of the stories and Arjun Kapoor will also be a part of one of the other plots. Their tracks are not connected is what we hear.”

The film will most likely be produced under Anurag Basu's banner. The report also says that music director Pritam might be on board for the sequel as well.

'Life in a Metro' released in the year 2007 and won critical acclaim. The film starred Dharmendra, Kay Kay Menon, Irrfan Khan, Sharman Joshi, Shilpa Shetty, Konkona Sen Sharma and Kangana Ranaut to name a few.

Taimur Ali KhanSoha Ali Khaninaaya khemuSaif Ali KhanKareena Kapoor

