Taimur Ali Khan arrives with mom Kareena Kapoor at Inaaya Naumi Kemmu's first birthday bash — See pics

Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan's cute little princess Inaaya Naumi Kemmu turned one on Saturday and on her birthday, her cousin Taimur Ali Khan was among the early guests to arrive to celebrate her birthday. 

Image Courtesy: Yogen Shah

Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan's cute little princess Inaaya Naumi Kemmu turned one on Saturday and on her birthday, her cousin Taimur Ali Khan was among the early guests to arrive to celebrate her birthday. 

The little munchkin was dressed in a white tee and blue denim and was twinning with mom Kareena Kapoor Khan. The two happily posed for the shutterbugs before making their way to the abode.

Check out their photos here: 

In the meantime, Soha Ali Khan took to Instagram to share a sneak-peak into the decorations: 

Other guests spotted at the event were Ranvijay Singha, Tusshar Kapoor with son Lakshya, Soha's sister Saba Ali Khan, Shreyas Talpade's wife Dipti along with her daughter.

