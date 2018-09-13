Taimur Ali Khan beams with joy as he visits his nani's place — Photos inside

New Delhi: While the entire tinsel town is busy celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi and welcoming Bappa at their residence, social media's favourite baby Taimur Ali Khan made a cute appearance as he was seen visiting his nani's place in Bandra on Thursday.

Baby Tim was dressed in a red tee and olive coloured shorts and matching red sneakers as he made his way to his grandmother Babita's residence. He was accompanied by his caretaker. Taimur, who is learnt to pose before the cameras and even smile at them, was seen beaming with joy for a flash second as the camerapersons took his photos. His cute eyes and adorable expressions are enough to break the internet.

Check out the delectable picture here:

It is to be noted that Taimur recently returned from a week-long vacation at the Maldives with his parents Saif Ali Khan and Kareena and cousin Innaya Naumi Kemmi. Well, after those latest adorable reactions from him today, we are glad that he is back!