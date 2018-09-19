हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Taimur Ali Khan

Taimur Ali Khan celebrating Ganpati festival with mommy Kareena and family is the cutest thing on internet today—Watch

The star kid is a delight to look at and wearing an ivory Kurta Pyjama during the celebrations, he looks even more adorable! '

Image Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Internet's favourite baby, Taimur Ali Khan recently celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi with his mom Kareena Kapoor Khan and family. The star kid is a delight to look at and wearing an ivory Kurta Pyjama during the celebrations, he looks even more adorable! 'Chote Nawab' has a number of fan clubs of his own on social media app Instagram and his latest videos are breaking the internet.

Taimur was born on December 20, 2016 and since then has been getting a lot of attention from the paparazzi. The cute little munchkin even smiles and waves at the paparazzi while he is being clicked. Taimur celebrated his first birthday last year at his ancestral palace in Pataudi. The bash was attended only by a handful of people including family members and close friends. He was seen cutting his birthday cake and enjoying a ride on a tractor in the countryside.

Baby Tim hails from a family of famous personalities. His paternal grandmother (Sharmila Tagore) is an actress and so are his maternal grandparents (Babita and Randhir Kapoor). His paternal grandfather - Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi was one of Indian Cricket team’s finest players.

The star kid has an endearing smile and twinkling eyes. We just can't get enough of him!

