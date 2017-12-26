Taimur Ali Khan dances to Punjabi Dhol and we can't keep calm! Watch

New Delhi: The Kapoors assembled under one roof for their annual Christmas brunch and partied like none is watching. The amazing pictures and videos found space on the internet and we must say it was little cutie pie Taimur Ali Khan who was the star of the day.

Karisma Kapoor shared some pictures on Instagram while fan clubs too flooded the internet with videos and clicks. Taimur looked like a button wearing green snowman T-shirt, blue denim and red canvas shoes.

The entire family played with the little nawab while he enjoyed all the attention. Ranbir Kapoor, Armaan Jain and Aadar Jain were also present among others. An interesting video surfaced on the Instagram where Armaan can be seen playing with Taimur while the toddler reacts to Punjabi Dhol beats.

It's then Armaan tells Taimur, you are a Punjabi and the way Bebo's little munchkin dances to the beats bring out the true blue Punjabiness out of him.

Earlier, another video went viral where Taimur could be seen playing wearing black shades and he looked super adorable. The munchkin turned a year old on December 20 and his birthday was celebrated at the Pataudi Palace.