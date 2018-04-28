Taimur Ali Khan enjoys a poolside play date with cousin Inaaya Naumi Khemu- See pics

New Delhi: Bollywood's future superstar Taimur Ali Khan, who is mostly seen without his mommy Kareena Kapoor these days, made a stylish appearance yet again. The little munchkin was spotted chilling by the poolside with his cousin Inaaya, aunt Soha and uncle Kunal Khemu.

He can be with his nanny, while Soha Ali Khan is seen drying her baby Inaaya, who seems to have had a great pool session with daddy Kunal.

Check out the picture:



This little bundle of joy, who turned a year old on December 20, 2017, had a classy birthday celebration held at Pataudi Palace where only family and close friends were seen in attendance.

Not only Taimur but also his cousin sister Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, the famous blue-eyed baby is also an internet sensation. Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu's gorgeous little baby girl Inaaya is a carbon copy of Taimur and together they make the photo frame look gorgeous.

Inaaya's reminds us of cousin Taimur's first photos and the kind of sensation it created on social media. The baby girl was born on the auspicious 9th day of Navratri, the reason why her name is Inaaya Naumi Kemmu (Naumi comes from Navmi).

The couple got engaged in July 2014 in Paris and tied the knot in Mumbai on January 25, 2015. `