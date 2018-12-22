Taimur Ali Khan goes horse riding with mommy Kareena and daddy Saif

New Delhi: Bollywood actors Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's adorable little munchkin Taimur Ali Khan turned 2 on December 20. To ring in the Chote Nawab's birthday, the Pataudi family went to South Africa. Pics from Saif, Kareena and Taimur's vacation are breaking the internet but one pic, in particular, has our attention.

In the viral pic, Taimur can be seen sitting on a horse all by himself while Saif and Kareena sit on separate horses.

Check it out here:

Taimur is a rage on social media and his pictures go viral minutes after they are shared on various social media platforms. Although Saif and Kareena have time and again expressed their disappointment over the media frenzy around their 2-year-old, they have now made peace with the fact that he is loved by all and people like to see his pictures.

Earlier this month, the Pataudi family hosted a special bash for the little munchkin in Bandra which was attended by Amrita Arora Ladakh, Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu, Babita Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, Ranvijaya Singh, Tusshar Kapoor among others.

Among the little ones, Soha's daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmi, Karisma's kids - Samaira and Kiaan, Tushar's son Laksshya Kapoor, Ranvijaya's daughter Kainaat Singha and Amrita's kids Rayaan and Azaan attended the bash.

Taimur looked adorable as always in a blue tee as he entered the venue with his nanny while his mom was dressed in a casual white tee with flared pants.