Taimur Ali Khan inherits mommy Kareena Kapoor and daddy Saif Ali Khan’s good looks! See PIC

Mumbai: A photograph, supposedly of baby Taimur Ali Khan has surfaced online and gone viral now. Fans of Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan are thrilled to catch a glimpse of the Royal infant who looks incredibly cute.

Fan clubs of Kareena have been sharing the image on social media and if you haven’t seen the baby yet, here’s the pic for you:

Exclusive Pic! Kareena Kapoor and Saf's baby #TaimurAliKhan RT pic.twitter.com/eLEZHFMV6v — Kareena Kapoor Khan (@KareenaMania) 12 February 2017

Baby Taimur looks partly like mommy Kareena and partly like daddy Saif. He was born on December 20 last year at Mumbai’s Breach Candy hospital.