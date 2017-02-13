close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds

Assembly Elections 2017

» »

Taimur Ali Khan inherits mommy Kareena Kapoor and daddy Saif Ali Khan’s good looks! See PIC

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, February 13, 2017 - 13:12
Taimur Ali Khan inherits mommy Kareena Kapoor and daddy Saif Ali Khan’s good looks! See PIC

Mumbai: A photograph, supposedly of baby Taimur Ali Khan has surfaced online and gone viral now. Fans of Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan are thrilled to catch a glimpse of the Royal infant who looks incredibly cute.

Fan clubs of Kareena have been sharing the image on social media and if you haven’t seen the baby yet, here’s the pic for you:

Baby Taimur looks partly like mommy Kareena and partly like daddy Saif.  He was born on December 20 last year at Mumbai’s Breach Candy hospital.

First Published: Monday, February 13, 2017 - 12:59

More from zeenews

 
comments powered by Disqus

TAGS

Top Videos

Review

© 1998-2017 Zee Media Corporation Ltd (An Essel Group Company), All rights reserved.