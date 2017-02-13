Taimur Ali Khan inherits mommy Kareena Kapoor and daddy Saif Ali Khan’s good looks! See PIC
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, February 13, 2017 - 13:12
Mumbai: A photograph, supposedly of baby Taimur Ali Khan has surfaced online and gone viral now. Fans of Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan are thrilled to catch a glimpse of the Royal infant who looks incredibly cute.
Fan clubs of Kareena have been sharing the image on social media and if you haven’t seen the baby yet, here’s the pic for you:
Exclusive Pic! Kareena Kapoor and Saf's baby #TaimurAliKhan RT pic.twitter.com/eLEZHFMV6v
— Kareena Kapoor Khan (@KareenaMania) 12 February 2017
Baby Taimur looks partly like mommy Kareena and partly like daddy Saif. He was born on December 20 last year at Mumbai’s Breach Candy hospital.
First Published: Monday, February 13, 2017 - 12:59
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Dimpy Ganguly's daughter Reanna is the apple of her mother's eye! Here's proof
- Phillauri: Anushka Sharma looks pretty as a spirit bride – Check out new poster
- Shahid Kapoor's crazy videos are unmissable! WATCH
- Waking up early is just magical: Shraddha Kapoor
- Valentine's Day: Top Whatsapp messages to spread love!