Taimur Ali Khan is back to bay with mommy Kareena Kapoor and daddy Saif Ali Khan

Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah

New Delhi: Social media's favourite baby Taimur Ali Khan, who was holidaying in London for over a month with his parents Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan is back in town and how!

The baby nawab made a stylish entry in a yellow and blue ensemble while Kareena slayed in a grey sweatshirt and black pants. Saif was at his casual best in blue t-shirts and track pants. By looking at the picture, one can say that Baby Tim was really happy to be back amongst his favourite people-The paparazzi!

Check out the delectable picture here:


We really missed him and glad that he is back!

Baby Nawab, who turned a year old on December 20, 2017, had a classy birthday celebration held at Pataudi Palace where only family and close friends were seen in attendance.

Also, another social media favourite star kid happens to be Taimur's cousin sister Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu's gorgeous little baby girl Inaaya is a carbon copy of Taimur and together they make the photo frame look gorgeous.

Inaaya's deep blue-green eyes will instantly remind you of cousin Taimur's first photos and the kind of sensation it created on social media. The baby girl was born on the auspicious 9th day of Navratri, the reason why her name is Inaaya Naumi Kemmu (Naumi comes from Navmi).

