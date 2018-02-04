Taimur Ali Khan looks as cute as a button in his latest pictures

New Delhi: While his mother and father walk the ramp at the Lakme Fashion Week 2018, adorable little munchkin Taimur Ali Khan steals out hearts yet again in his latest clicks.

The endearing one-year-old is internet's favourite baby and his pictures go viral in no time. Be it from his birthday, his vacations or from children's fitness centre, the blue-eyed boy's photographs make it to social media every now and then. It would not be wrong to say that Taimur is one of the cutest celebrity kids.

Here are the latest pictures of Taimur, as shared by Bollywoodlife's Instagram handle:

A post shared by BollywoodLife (@ibollywoodlife) on Feb 4, 2018 at 4:46am PST

Taimur has several fan clubs on Instagram and Twitter already. The adorbs, who turned a year old on December 20, 2017, had a classy birthday celebration held at Pataudi Palace. Only family and close friends were seen in attendance.

Talking about her adorable little boy, Kareena had earlier told PTI- "I just don't want him to be looked upon as a star-kid. I want him to grow up as normally as possible. I want to let him be just the way he is,"

Kareena is currently looking forward to Veere Di Wedding with Sonam Kapoor and Swara Bhasker. Of the film, Kareena said, "The film is about four women and it's an easy chick flick. It's a kind of film I'd want to say yes to. I am hoping for the best."