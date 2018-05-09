Taimur Ali Khan looks as cute as a button in latest pics

Mumbai: Toddler son of Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan -Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi - is one of the cutest star kids in the Tinsel Town. The one-and-a-half-year-old boy already has a huge fan following as is chased like crazy by the paparazzi.

The baby Nawab was recently spotted at Bandra along with his Nanny. Wearing bright orange half-pant, mathing orange crocs and a white T-shirt with some colourful print on the front side, Taimur looked as cute as a button.

Check out the pics here:

Pics by Yogen Shah

Since his birth on December 20, 2016, Taimur has been getting a lot of attention from the shutterbugs. He has got so familiar with them that he often waves at them while getting clicked.

Kareena and Saif's little one of joy is a bundle of overflowing cuteness and we can't stop admiring him.

The baby has been sporting slightly wavy hair with extremely soft curls these days. He looks straight into the camera and even smiles at times.

Taimur celebrated his first birthday at his ancestral palace in Pataudi on December 20 last year. The bash was attended only by a handful of people including family members and close friends. He was seen cutting his birthday cake and enjoying a ride on a tractor in the countryside. His parents presented a beautiful gift to him on his birthday – a forest with plants that would cultivate local crops, fruits and vegetables.

He hails from a family of famous personalities. His paternal grandmother (Sharmila Tagore) is an actress and so are his maternal grandparents (Babita and Randhir Kapoor). His paternal grandfather - Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi was one of Indian Cricket team’s finest players.

No wonder why the baby is a superstar already. He has inherited his father’s (Saif Ali Khan) royal looks and his mother’s (Kareena Kapoor) gorgeous pout. And we are sure, when he grows up, he will make a million more hearts go gaga over him.