Taimur Ali Khan looks like the cutest Santa ahead of Christmas! Pics

New Delhi: The gorgeous little Taimur Ali Khan recently turned a year old and the entire Pataudi Palace was decorated beautifully. Now, after the grand bash which was a largely private affair, Taimur Ali Khan is back in town with parents Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

One of the fan clubs on Instagram shared his airport look and he looks so much like a little Santa dressed in red. Check out his pictures:

Look at those red cheeks, isn't he the cutest kid around?

The royal couple decided to keep the first birthday celebration of their baby boy a super private affair with just family and close friends in attendance. Thankfully, Maasi (aunt) Karisma Kapoor is keeping her Instagram updated with pictures of Taimur and his birthday celebrations.

Kareena's BFF Amrita Arora and her kids too have joined in the celebrations while Lolo's kids Kiaan Raj Kapoor and Samaira were spotted chilling with the fam-jam.

On the professional front, Kareena will be making her comeback after a brief maternity break with 'Veerey Di Wedding'. The film stars Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania besides Bebo in the lead.

It is helmed by Shashanka Ghosh.