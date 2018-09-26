Taimur Ali Khan looks super cute in candy-striped tee at Bandra — See pics

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan's superstar son Taimur Ali Khan is quite a rage on social media. His pictures go viral seconds after they are shared. Although Taimur's nanny and his mother are not too happy with him being clicked all the time, Baby Tim seems to have absolutely no qualms about the whole thing.

On Wednesday, the Baby Tim was clicked by the photographers at Bandra. Check out his latest pictures here:

Baby Tim was dressed in a red-and-white striped tee and beige shorts as he made his way out of his car. He was accompanied by his caretaker. Taimur, who is learnt to pose before the cameras and even smile at them, was seen beaming with joy for a flash second as the camerapersons took his photos. His cute eyes and adorable expressions are enough to break the internet.

In the previous, Taimur was spotted celebrating Janmashtami with mommy Kareena Kapoor Khan and his family members. The star kid was a delight to look at in an ivory Kurta Pyjama during the celebrations!