Taimur Ali Khan refuses to enter school, video goes viral-Watch

New Delhi: Internet's baby crush Taimur Ali Khan has got rid of his curls but that doesn't take away his cuteness. Recently, a video of the little munchkin refusing to enter school went viral on social media.

In the video, Taimur is accompanied by his star-mom Kareena Kapoor, who is trying to hard to get him inside the school but the baby has his eyes set on the lush green playfield and seems least interested in his classroom. Just like us, even the little Nawab feels that the grass is greener on the other side.

Check out the adorable video posted by a fan:

DT

Just a few days ago, Baby Tim got rid of his famous man bun and appeared in an army styled haircut. Although we miss his curls terribly, his 'good boy' look is to die for.

Since his birth on December 20, 2016, Taimur has been getting a lot of attention from the shutterbugs. He has got so familiar with them that he often waves at them while getting clicked. However, his parents are not too happy with the constant media-attention that the little one is getting.

While talking about this Bebo once said in a statement, "We just want him to lead as normal a life as possible. That's the most important thing for him. I'd like the paparazzi to not shoot pictures of him every moment. I don't want his life to be documented. He is only 17 months old, once or twice is enough, but not the constant badgering."

Taimur celebrated his first birthday at his ancestral palace in Pataudi on December 20 last year. The bash was attended only by a handful of people including family members and close friends. He was seen cutting his birthday cake and enjoying a ride on a tractor in the countryside. His parents presented a beautiful gift to him on his birthday – a forest with plants that would cultivate local crops, fruits and vegetables.