Taimur Ali Khan’s sketch is the cutest thing you will see today
Mumbai: Aunt Soha Ali Khan shared a cute sketch of nephew Taimur Ali Khan on her Instagram account. The photograph shows papa Saif Ali Khan holding a paper with a striking sketch of baby Taimur in his hands.
Check out the photograph embedded below:
Taimur was born to Kareena Kapoor Khan on December 20 last year at the Breach Candy hospital here. The baby is just about 20 days old and is already becoming as popular as his family members.
