Taimur Ali Khan’s sketch is the cutest thing you will see today

By Gayatri Sankar | Last Updated: Monday, January 9, 2017 - 12:55
Mumbai: Aunt Soha Ali Khan shared a cute sketch of nephew Taimur Ali Khan on her Instagram account. The photograph shows papa Saif Ali Khan holding a paper with a striking sketch of baby Taimur in his hands.

Thank you @literatefool for this striking sketch of baby Taimur. It is beautifully made

Taimur was born to Kareena Kapoor Khan on December 20 last year at the Breach Candy hospital here. The baby is just about 20 days old and is already becoming as popular as his family members.

First Published: Monday, January 9, 2017 - 12:55

