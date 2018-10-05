हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
taimur

Taimur Ali Khan saying 'bye' to paps is the best thing on internet today—Watch

A video went viral on the internet where Taimur can be seen along with his Nanny.

Taimur Ali Khan saying &#039;bye&#039; to paps is the best thing on internet today—Watch
Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah

New Delhi: Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's little munchkin Taimur Ali Khan is loved by the paparazzi, who follow him closely. He already is a huge star and people love to check out his pictures on social media. By far, he is undoubtedly the most sought-after star kids around.

Recently, the internet went into a tizzy after his first words were captured on camera. Yes! He said 'bye' to the photographer who said, “Hello Taimur, say bye!”. After days, looks like Taimur has learnt his hi's and byes quickly.

A video went viral on the internet where Taimur can be seen along with his Nanny and while he gets into the building, the paps shout, 'Taimur, Taimur' and the little bundle of joy waves a 'bye bye' to them. Not just that, you can actually hear him utter a cutesy 'Bye' to the photographer again. And we bet your heart will melt looking at him.

A fan club shared the video on Instagram:

The adorbs, who turned a year old on December 20, 2017, had a classy birthday celebration held at Pataudi Palace where only family and close friends were seen in attendance. He already has several fan clubs dedicated to him.

Aren't you already watching the video on loop? Well, we don't blame you!

Tags:
taimurTaimur Ali Khantaimur videotaimur byeKareenaSaif Ali Khan

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close