Taimur Ali Khan saying 'bye' to the paparazzi is the best thing you will see today-Watch

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor's superstar son Taimur Ali Khan is quite a rage on social media. His pictures go viral seconds after they are shared. Although Taimur's nanny and his mother are not too happy with him being clicked all the time, Baby Tim seems to have absolutely no qualms about the whole thing. Recently, a video of Tim saying bye to the paparazzi went viral on social media.

The video shared by one of the Bollywood photographers on Instagram showed Taimur's nanny in an unpleasant mood but that didn't affect the Baby and he fearlessly waved at the shutterbugs.

Check out the video:

In previous, Taimur was captured running towards the photographers while playing football. So whether Bebo likes it or not, her son is surely enjoying all the attention that he gets from the media. Needless to say, the little one is already one of the biggest stars in Bollywood as she gets more media attention than any other celeb.

Taimur was born on December 20, 2016, and since then has been getting a lot of attention from the paparazzi. The cute little munchkin even smiles and waves at the paparazzi while he is being clicked. Taimur celebrated his first birthday last year at his ancestral palace in Pataudi. The bash was attended only by a handful of people including family members and close friends. He was seen cutting his birthday cake and enjoying a ride on a tractor in the countryside.

Baby Tim hails from a family of famous personalities. His paternal grandmother (Sharmila Tagore) is an actress and so are his maternal grandparents (Babita and Randhir Kapoor). His paternal grandfather - Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi was one of Indian Cricket team’s finest players.