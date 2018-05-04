Taimur Ali Khan steps out wearing blue and he looks cuter than ever—Pics

New Delhi: Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's little munchkin, Taimur is internet's latest obsession. He was recently spotted in Bandra wearing a sky blue shirt and we couldn't help but look at him twice. His latest pictures are cuter than ever as he looks totally summer ready.

He has several fan clubs sharing his pictures on social media, as people can't stop gushing about this cutesy kid. In the recent pictures, he is carried by his famous Nanny, who by now knows that shutterbugs follow them almost everywhere.

Check out latest photos:

(Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah)

Taimur's golden locks and innocent light eyes will melt your heart. The adorbs, who turned a year old on December 20, 2017, had a classy birthday celebration held at Pataudi Palace where only family and close friends were seen in attendance.

Also, another social media favourite star kid happens to be Taimur's cousin sister Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu's gorgeous little baby girl Inaaya is a carbon copy of Taimur and together they make the photo frame look gorgeous.

Inaaya's deep blue-green eyes will instantly remind you of cousin Taimur's first photos and the kind of sensation it created on social media. The baby girl was born on the auspicious 9th day of Navratri, the reason why her name is Inaaya Naumi Kemmu (Naumi comes from Navmi).