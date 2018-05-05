हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Taimur Ali Khan teases paparazzi with his cute antics — Pics inside

Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah

New Delhi: Taimur Ali Khan is paparazzi's favourite child. The little munchkin creates a frenzy every time he steps out of his abode. And In a similar instance, Chote Nawab was clicked by photogs as he was carried by his nanny. 

In the pictures, Taimur looked super cute clad in a white shirt and orange shorts. In fact, as soon as the adorable star kid spotted the cameras, he gave them some beautiful poses appearing curious and then straight-face. 

Check out his photos here: 

It is no surprise that Taimur, who is only a year old, has several fan groups on social media with an enormous amount of fan following which matches the likes of all the three Khans of Bollywood. 

Taimur, who turned a year old on December 20 last year, had a classy birthday celebration held at Pataudi Palace where only family and close friends were seen in attendance.

