Taimur Ali Khan wants mommy Kareena to hold him in her arms— See pics

New Delhi: If you are sulking on a Saturday, just remember there is Taimur Ali Khan trying hard to get mommy Kareena Kapoor hold him in her arms. Don't believe us? Well, see the recent pictures.

Here are the pictures shared by a fan:

Just yesterday, the netizens were going gaga over Soha Ali Khan's Instagram update. She happens to silence the desire of the fans who have been wanting to see Inaya Khemu and Taimur Ali Khan together. In the picture shared by Soha, both Taimur and Inaya are seen sitting in a toy car or "carpooling" as Soha titles it.

And today again, the little munchkin was spotted at the airport with his mommy Kareena. Taimur, who is otherwise paparazzi's favourite didn't seem too pleased today, as he wanted mommy Kareena, who was busing posing for the shutterbugs, to hold him in her arms. Taimur was donning a kurta pyjama just like his daddy Saif Ali Khan while Kareena was seen in a white camisole with denim flared pants and black jacket. Both the mother and son nailed the airport look completely.

Earlier, Kareena Kapoor's father and veteran actor Randhir Kapoor was heard complaining about the media frenzy around his grandson, Taimur Ali Khan. On being asked if too much media attention hampers the childhood of star kids, Randhir was quoted as saying, "Certainly, it has been robbed. Every day, I get up in the morning and I see a picture of my grandson in newspapers. Now everyone recognises his maid also! That's because of the paparazzi."