Taimur Ali Khan's latest pic with mommy Kareena and aunt Karisma is too cute to handle!

New Delhi: The Kapoor sisters, Kareena and Karisma recently shot for a brand together. Karisma shared some pictures from the sets on her Instagram and we can't thank her more.

While the Kapoor sisters looked gorgeous in pink and blue outfits, their kids were the lovely guests on the sets it seems. Lolo's kids Samaira and Kiaan Raj Kapoor to accompanied mommy while little munchkin Taimur sat comfortably on Kareena's lap.

You have to check out the recent pics to believe us:

