Taimur Ali Khan's latest pics outside playschool will make you wanna join him—Pics

New Delhi: Taimur Ali Khan is certainly internet's favourite star kid. Every time he makes an appearance, paps go crazy clicking his pictures. Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's little prince has his own massive fan following in place already. He has several fan clubs sharing his pictures on social media, as people can't stop gushing about this cutesy kid.

Taimur was recently clicked while stepping out from his playschool in Bandra. He can be seen with his Nanny taking full care of him while the star kid is busy posing for the shutterbugs. And oh that look!

Check out his adorable pictures:

(Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah)

The adorbs, who turned a year old on December 20, 2017, had a classy birthday celebration held at Pataudi Palace where only family and close friends were seen in attendance.

Also, another social media favourite star kid happens to be Taimur's cousin sister Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu's gorgeous little baby girl Inaaya is a carbon copy of Taimur and together they make the photo frame look gorgeous.

Inaaya's deep blue-green eyes will instantly remind you of cousin Taimur's first photos and the kind of sensation it created on social media. The baby girl was born on the auspicious 9th day of Navratri, the reason why her name is Inaaya Naumi Kemmu (Naumi comes from Navmi).

The couple got engaged in July 2014 in Paris and tied the knot in Mumbai on January 25, 2015.