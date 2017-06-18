Taimur Ali Khan's latest pictures are winning the Internet!

New Delhi: Bollywood stars Saif Ali Khan Pataudi and Kareena Kapoor Khan's son Taimur Ali Khan has become internet's favourite child. Time and again, his adorable pictures take the social media by storm. Recently, Bebo's little munchkin did the same once again.

Some of his latest images are doing the rounds online and, dayum, his cuteness is powerful enough to melt your hear. Don't believe us? Well, see for yourself:

A post shared by Taimur Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor (@kareenakfc_id) on Jun 17, 2017 at 2:47pm PDT

Awwdorable, isn't he?