Taimur Ali Khan's nanny draws a whopping salary and we bet your eyes will pop-out!

New Delhi: Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's tiny tot Taimur Ali Khan is often making headlines and is one of the most adorable star kids around. The toddler is paparazzi's favourite and his pictures and videos go viral in no time. Taimur even has several fan clubs of his own and people are always curious to know what the little one is up to!

Taimur has often been clicked along with his nanny who accompanies him almost everywhere. As per a report in Bollywoodlife.com, Taimur's nanny earns up to Rs 1.5 Lakh a month and the amount can even go up to Rs 1.75 lakh depending on the extra hours she works. Not only this, there is a car available to her to take Taimur in and around Bandra.

Yep, that's what you get for looking after the royal baby! The report also reveals that the nanny, whose name is Savitri, was provided to Kareena by a high-profile agency in Juhu which recruits domestic help for the stars.

Taimur was born on December 20, 2016, and since then has been getting a lot of attention from the paparazzi. The cute little munchkin even smiles and waves at the paparazzi while he is being clicked.

Baby Tim hails from a family of famous personalities. His paternal grandmother (Sharmila Tagore) is an actress and so are his maternal grandparents (Babita and Randhir Kapoor). His paternal grandfather - Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi was one of Indian Cricket team’s finest players.