हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Taimur Ali Khan

Taimur Ali Khan's 'nawabi' dance at Laksshay Kapoor's birthday party is too cute to miss-Watch

Taimur celebrated his first birthday at his ancestral palace in Pataudi on December 20 last year.

Taimur Ali Khan&#039;s &#039;nawabi&#039; dance at Laksshay Kapoor&#039;s birthday party is too cute to miss-Watch
Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah

New Delhi: Baby Nawab Taimur Ali Khan made a royal entry at Laksshay Kapoor birthday party wearing a black dungaree with a white tee shirt. The little munchkin not only graced the occasion but also showed his adorable dance moves. A video featuring Taimur has gone viral on the internet.

In the video, Taimur can be seen dancing in his nanny's lap. The video also features Laksshay Kapoor, who is ardently looking at something and refuses to dance even when Jeetendra pokes him from behind.

Check out the adorable video here:

 

 

Just a few days ago, Baby Tim got rid of his famous man bun and appeared in an army cut. Although we miss his curls terribly, his 'good boy' look is to die for.

Since his birth on December 20, 2016, Taimur has been getting a lot of attention from the shutterbugs. He has got so familiar with them that he often waves at them while getting clicked. However, his parents are not too happy with the constant media-attention that the little one is getting.

While talking about this Bebo once said in a statement, "We just want him to lead as normal a life as possible. That's the most important thing for him. I'd like the paparazzi to not shoot pictures of him every moment. I don't want his life to be documented. He is only 17 months old, once or twice is enough, but not the constant badgering."

Taimur celebrated his first birthday at his ancestral palace in Pataudi on December 20 last year. The bash was attended only by a handful of people including family members and close friends. He was seen cutting his birthday cake and enjoying a ride on a tractor in the countryside. His parents presented a beautiful gift to him on his birthday – a forest with plants that would cultivate local crops, fruits and vegetables.

Tags:
Taimur Ali KhanLaksshay kapoorTaimur dancetaimur videosKareena Kapoor Khan

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close