Taimur Ali Khan's pics outside children fitness centre are breaking the internet

New Delhi: Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan is known to set a high standard when it comes to fitness. And now, it seems like the 'yummy mummy' wants her baby boy to follow in her footsteps.

One-year-old Taimur Ali Khan has reportedly been enrolled in fitness centre 'My Gym', which is specifically meant for kids. On Sunday, Taimur was spotted with his nanny as they stepped out of the fitness centre. Dressed in a blue collared t-shirt, the little munchkin seemed to be in an upbeat mood after his session so much that he ended up giving some of his cutest poses for the shutterbugs.

Kareena’s cheek bones already visible in young Taimur! pic.twitter.com/mQUJFu4Lsy — Kareena Kapoor Khan (@KareenaK_FC) January 28, 2018

Taimur Ali Khan spotted out and about pic.twitter.com/jWxxzgtqkE — Kareena Kapoor Khan (@KareenaK_FC) January 28, 2018

It is to be noted that the children's fitness centre provides extraordinary programs and facilities to help children develop physically, cognitively and emotionally. The fitness centre also makes kids learn music, dance, games, gymnastics and sports etc apart from learning several other activities.

Recently, in a video, Taimur was seen dancing, jumping and smiling as wide as he can, while mother Kareena was seen holding him? While we thought it to be a casual day out, it turns out to be his fitness session instead.

It would not be wrong that Kareena, who has always been spotted with her little cute toddler every now and then, posing for the paparazzi, is leaving no stone unturned to give her little one the best in every possible way.