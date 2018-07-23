हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Taimur Ali Khan

Taimur Ali Khan's play date video with Karan Johar's twins Yash and Roohi is too cute to miss—Watch

So here is the playdate video of the upcoming Bollywood BFFs

Taimur Ali Khan's play date video with Karan Johar's twins Yash and Roohi is too cute to miss—Watch

New Delhi: Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's adorable son Taimur Ali Khan and Karan Johar's cute little munchkins Yash and Roohi are internet's favourite kids. All three are a pure delight to look at whenever they are clicked by the paparazzi or when their parents share a pic or video. Karan took to Instagram to share a video of Taimur, Yash, and Roohi. We just can't stop gushing over how cute the trio looks together! The caption of the video is 'PLAY DATE!!!!!' and Kareena is also visible in the video. 

So here is the playdate video of the upcoming Bollywood BFFs:

 

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on

Taimur was born on December 20, 2016. The cute little munchkin celebrated his first birthday last year at his ancestral palace in Pataudi. The bash was attended only by a handful of people including family members and close friends. He was seen cutting his birthday cake and enjoying a ride on a tractor in the countryside. His parents presented a beautiful gift to him on his birthday – a forest with plants that would cultivate local crops, fruits and vegetables.

On the other hand, Karan Johar became a proud father to twins Yash and Roohi. The kids that were born through surrogacy last year were kept in a hospital’s neonatal intensive care unit after because they were born prematurely. They were taken home at the end of March. Images of Karan taking his twin kids home for the first time had surfaced online and fans had showered him with congratulatory messages on social media.

Yash (son) has been named after Karan’s late father, while Roohi (daughter) is an anagram of Hiroo ( KJo’s mother’s name).

