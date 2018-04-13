Taimur is a threat to you: Kareena Kapoor Khan to Akshay Kumar

New Delhi: Actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Akshay Kumar were felicitated at an awards event in Mumbai on Tuesday. During the event, Kareena jokingly gave an open threat to Akshay Kumar ad the reason is her little munchkin Taimur Ali Khan!

During an interactive session, Kareena was seen warning Akshay regarding Taimur. She said, "Akshay (actor Akshay Kumar), Taimur is a threat to you, I am telling you."

She also added that despite having a huge fan following, Taimur can easily beat Akshay at the Box Office too. "Even in your fan following, he can surpass you. It's an open challenge," she added.

'Padman' actor Akshay Kumar was conferred with the Social influencer award by Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis. Akshay has always associated himself with socially relevant films. His films Toilet Ak Prem Katha and Padman inspired many people and he was successful in generating awareness about sensitive issues like open defecation and menstruation.

Iconic actress, Kareena Kapoor Khan was also felicitated at the event. The actress was honoured with the Power icon award. She looked drop-dead gorgeous in a yellow and pink Masaba Gupta saree. She was styled by Tanya Ghavri and had paired her saree with a beautiful earring by Shri Ram Hari Ram Jewellers. She was joined on stage by veteran actor Jeetendra. The actress was seen in a saree after a long time as she is usually spotted outside the gym in her cool gym wear.

On the work front, Akshay has Gold, Kesari and 2.0 in the pipeline. Kesari is a film based on the Battle of Saragarhi. Akshay will essay Havaldar Ishar Singh, the military commander of 21 Sikh regiments, who on September 12, 1897, fought bravely against Afghani invaders in the war which eventually came to be known as the battle of Saragarhi. The film directed by Anurag Singh has gone on floors and is slated to release on 21 March 2019.

Kareena, on the other hand, will be seen in Rhea Kapoor's 'Veerey Di Wedding' along with Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania. 'Tripling' actor Sumeet Vyaas has been paired opposite Kareena in the film. The film is slated to release in June 2018.