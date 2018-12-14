हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Assembly Elections

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Taimur Ali Khan

Taimur runs towards the paparazzi while Kareena looks on in disbelief-Watch

Watch the adorable video

Taimur runs towards the paparazzi while Kareena looks on in disbelief-Watch

New Delhi: The cutest kid in Bollywood Taimur Ali Khan has found his best friends in the paparazzi. He loves them as much as parents detest them for covering every move of their little munchkin. In the recent video that has gone viral on social media, a delighted Taimur runs towards the photographers while his mother Kareena Kapoor looks on in disbelief.

Check out the video:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#kareenakapoor #taimur #spotted #in #bandra #today #mumbai #bollywood #photographeryogenshah @yogenshah_s

A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s) on

Taimur, who is now the most-searched celebrity on the internet, is a rage on social media. His pictures go viral minutes after they are shared on various social platforms. Although Saif and Kareena have time and again expressed their disappointment over the media frenzy around their 2-year-old, they have now made peace with the fact that he is loved by all and people like to see his pictures.

A few days ago, a toy shop had started selling 'Taimur dolls' inspired by baby Tim and needless to say, they became a hit in no time.

Tags:
Taimur Ali KhanKareena KapoorSaif Ali Khantaimur nanny

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close