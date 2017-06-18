close
IANS| Last Updated: Sunday, June 18, 2017 - 16:15
Talent needs education to shape up: Nawazuddin Siddiqui

New Delhi: National School of Drama (NSD) alumnus Nawazuddin Siddiqui says the importance and role of education in shaping up one's talent cannot be dismissed.

"Education is very important. It is essential to understand life, and it simplifies a lot of things for you. If you are talented, you still need education to shape it up. There are a lot of kids who are talented and blessed with skills, but education is something that can shape them up, and make them distinct," Nawazuddin told IANS here.

The actor was in the capital earlier this week to support consumer goods company P&G's CSR initiative Shiksha, which promotes the idea of 'Live, Learn and Thrive' by helping to educate and impact the lives of the underprivileged children and support and build schools.

Nawazuddin, known for films like "Kahaani", "Gangs of Wasseypur" and "Bajrangi Bhaijaan", was happy to associate with the noble cause because he always wanted to do something in this regard.

The actor, who comes from a small town in Uttar Pradesh, graduated in science from an institute in Haridwar, before making his way to Delhi. It was in the capital that his talent found the right platform after he joined the NSD.

Nawazuddin studied at a Hindi medium school, and he says the language of education does not matter.

"More than whether education has been given at a Hindi medium or English medium, it is important that at the starting level, children should be provided with the knowledge they need," said the actor, who is proud of how his chaste dialogue delivery in Hindi helps him bag better roles.

"It is a must to know your language well," he stressed.

