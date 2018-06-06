हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Talking to Karan Johar refreshes me: Alia Bhatt

Mumbai: Actress Alia Bhatt says can talk to Karan Johar about anything under the sun and that having a chat with the filmmaker refreshes her.

The actress has associated with Star Plus. As a part of it, she featured in a video of a new song for the channel. She experiences a multitude of emotions as she interacts with actors across the shows aired on the channel. 

"One person who I can talk to anything under the sun; be it personal, professional, philosophical and something that gives me a good and fun perspective in Karan Johar. Talking to him refreshes me to another level," Alia said in a statement.

Karan had launched the career of Alia with his 2012 film 'Student of the Year'.

