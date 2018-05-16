Tamannaah Bhatia dancing to DJ Snakes Magenta Riddim is the best thing you will watch today

Mumbai: Tamannaah Bhatia and DJ Snake belong to the mutual admiration club. The latter threw a challenge and the latter gladly accepted it. The DJ, who has come up with a new track Magenta Riddim wanted the desi beauty to dance to his song.

Tamannaah, who we all know is good at dancing, accepted the challenge, added desi tadka to it and presented it to DJ Snake, who went on to 'Like' the post in Instagram.

Check out the post and the video embedded below:

Wondering how the conversation unfolded? Here's the answer. Tamannaah had apparently sent Baahubali movie to DJ Snake. He watched it and said that he loves Indian movies and the culture.

Check out their Twitter conversation here:

Hey @tamannaahspeaks I finally saw the film you sent. @BaahubaliMovie — DJ SNAKE (@djsnake) 5 May 2018

I am glad you finally did @djsnake! I heard Magenta Riddim on the airwaves and it’s smashing. https://t.co/VwtHOBcbPZ — Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks) 5 May 2018

I missed it too ! Was shooting for a song for my film Naa Nuvve @djsnake https://t.co/dLhJW1kmPT — Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks) 5 May 2018

I love being a part of movies, play amazing characters but I have to say I enjoy dancing the most, I always have!! @djsnake https://t.co/HIiE3jLZvH — Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks) 5 May 2018

Hmmm now you got me thinking , to accept or not to accept ,

some desi swag on its way @djsnake#magentariddimchallenge https://t.co/P4ax5KVKUR — Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks) 5 May 2018

Tamannaah is a very popular actress in the South Indian film industry. She has also worked in quite a few Hindi movies. She is a part of one of India's biggest films - Baahubali - directed by SS Rajamouli. She played Avantika in the magnum opus and was paired with superstar Prabhas.

She was recently honoured with the Sridevi Award at Zee Apsara Awards. And not just that, she also bagged the coveted Dadasaheb Phalke Excellence Award for her outstanding performance in the first half of the two-part Rajamouli directorial Baahubali: The Beginning.