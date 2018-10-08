Tanmay Bhat, Gursimran Khamba 'step away' from AIB amid #MeToo row

New Delhi: Comedy group AIB on Monday announced that its founder-member Tanmay Bhatt will "step away' from his association with the group amid allegations that he did not take action against comedian Utsav Chakraborty, a Youtuber and ex-AIB member who was called out on social media for sending lewd messages to women.

Another founder-member fo AIB, Gursimran Khamba, who was accused of sexual assault on social media, will also go on leave, said the comedy group.

"We have been closely monitoring the sequence of events on social media around the allegations against AIB and also against our co-founder and CEO, Tanmay Bhat. We cannot overlook Tanmay's role..." AIB said in a statement.

Read the full statement here:

About Gursimran Khamba, AIB said the allegations were related to a private matter. "However, as an organization, we believe it would be prudent to place Gursimran Khamba on temporary leave of absence until we have more clarity," said AIB.

"We understand that disconcert of any kind adversely affects the work culture and creates an unsafe space for our employees. Nobody should have to work in an environment like that..., " the statement read.