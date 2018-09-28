हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Vivek Agnihotri

Tanushree claims Vivek Agnihotri asked her to strip and dance off-camera

In another shocking revelation, Tanushree has claimed that 'Chocolate' director Vivek Agnihotri asked her to strip and dance in order to give cues to another actor. 

Pic courtesy: Film stills

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Tanushree Dutta has been making headlines for initiating the #MeToo campaign in India by accusing senior veteran actor Nana Patekar and few others of sexually harassing her in 2008 on the sets of Horn Ok Pleassss. 

In her allegations, the former Miss India Universe also said that Patekar has a history of harassing women and even questioned biggies like Akshay Kumar and Rajinikanth for working with him. 

Now, the actress, without taking his name, accused filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri of behaving inappropriately with her on the sets of 2005 film 'Chocolate: Deep Dark Secrets'. 

The actress recalled that without any warning, she was asked to strip and dance off camera in order to provide her co-star (Irfan Khan) with some 'cues'. Though Tanushree didn't take Vivek Agnihotri's name, it is well-known that Chocolate was helmed by him. In fact, only recently, Vivek hogged all the limelight for his distasteful remarks and posting multiple offensive and abusive tweets against Swara Bhasker. 

DNA quoted Tanushree as saying, "This guy wanted me to give cues to an actor. It was an actor's close-up. It was not even my shot. I was not even going to be in the shot. It was the actor's close-up and he had to just look at something and give expressions. This director, he told me 'jao jaake kapde utaar ke naacho, usko cues do'."

The actress added that the actor shot back at the director saying Tanushree doesn't have to strip and dance for him to give facial expressions. Tanushree said that "Irrfan was horrified with what happened on the sets. And, because he had done some work, he could say something. He just told the director, 'What are you talking about? I can give my closeup. Mujhe acting aati hai'."

"This was Irrfan Khan. I really appreciated that he actually spoke up like that because it was his close-up shot. I'm not in the frame. He had to look at me and give some expressions. Why do I have to dance in front of him for him to give expressions on his close-up shot." 

Disclosing further details, Tanushree said, "Suneil Shetty, who was also there, heard the entire conversation and got offended by it. He was like, 'Main aayun kya wahaan cues dene ke liye?' Yeah, of course, there are good people in the industry. Both, Irrfan Khan and Suniel Shetty spoke up. Suneil scolded that guy," she said. 

Though Tanushree didn't name Vivek Agnihotri anywhere, she did say that it is because of good people like Sunil Shetty and Irrfan Khan that she didn't give up on acting at an early stage. 

In the meantime, Nana Patekar has reacted to the allegations levelled against him by Tanushree and said that he will find a legal way to deal with it. The actor is currently in Jaisalmer shooting for the fourth installment of 'Housefull'. 

