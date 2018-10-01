हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Tanushree Dutta

Tanushree Dutta case: Arjun Kapoor bats for gender equality, says women should feel 'safe'

The former beauty queen also accused dance choreographer Ganesh Acharya of teaming up against her.

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Tanushree Dutta opened a can of worms when revealing a horrid experience while she was shooting for 'Horn Ok Please' in 2009. The actress has alleged that senior actor Nana Patekar harassed her during the filming of a dance number for this movie.

After Tanushree's explosive interview, some of Bollywood's A-listers such as Sonam Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut, Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar etc came out in Tanushree's support and lauded her for speaking about the incident in open.

Arjun Kapoor too spoke about the actress and how women should feel 'safe' at the workplace. According to Pinkvilla.com, Arjun in an interview with India Today said, "If what Tanushree is saying is true then we as an industry would want that nobody experiences this again. We have to create an environment of equality. It's important that women should feel safe in a working environment." He added, "It's sad that this issue has come to light after ten years. As someone from the industry, I would want that no girl should feel this as we want the industry to be the safest place in the world. It's disappointing that such a thing has happened with Tanushree. If the allegations are true, we need to introspect."

Meanwhile, the former beauty queen also accused dance choreographer Ganesh Acharya of teaming up against her. She further alleged that she and her family were attacked after she refused to perform the intimate step.

 

 

Tanushree DuttaArjun Kapoortanushree dutta caseNana PatekarSexual harassment

