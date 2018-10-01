हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Tanushree Dutta

Tanushree Dutta case: Daisy Shah reacts to ongoing controversy

Some of Bollywood's A-listers came out in Tanushree's support.

Tanushree Dutta case: Daisy Shah reacts to ongoing controversy

New Delhi: The explosive interview of Tanushree Dutta and her allegations against senior actor Nana Patekar has set the debate open about harassment at workplace and how women still feel 'unsafe' in such circumstances.

Tanushree opened a can of worms when revealing a horrid experience while she was shooting for 'Horn Ok Please' in 2009. The actress alleged that senior actor Nana Patekar harassed her during the filming of a dance number for this movie.

Some of Bollywood's A-listers such as Sonam Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut, Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar etc came out in Tanushree's support and lauded her for speaking about the incident in open.

Actress Daisy Shah, who was present on the film sets has been quoted as saying by News18.com, “I was just an assistant choreographer who knew nothing about what all was happening. I have nothing to say about it. My job over there was only to teach steps. I wasn’t the part of the internal conversation of what was happening and not happening. I was just like a random person who was shooting on that film.”

Adding more, she said, “I wasn’t only concentrating on one artiste; there were 30 other dancers on set. I wasn’t even in the position where I could even speak or I had to even notice anything because I was so busy with my own work. My all sympathies are with Tanushree but I swear I know nothing about it.”

Meanwhile, the former beauty queen also accused dance choreographer Ganesh Acharya of teaming up against her. She further alleged that she and her family were attacked after she refused to perform the intimate step.

Tags:
Tanushree Duttatanushree dutta caseHarassmentSexual harassmentNana PatekarDaisy Shah

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close