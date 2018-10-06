हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Tanushree Dutta

Rakhi Sawant receives threats for backing Nana Patekar in Tanushree Dutta controversy, actress files complaint

Controversial actress-dancer Rakhi Sawant in a press conference had openly supported Nana and MNS. 

Rakhi Sawant receives threats for backing Nana Patekar in Tanushree Dutta controversy, actress files complaint

New Delhi: Bollywood has been hit by its own #MeToo wave after actress Tanushree Dutta in her explosive interview alleged that senior actor Nana Patekar harassed her while they were filming 'Horn Ok Pleassss' in 2008. They were shooting for a dance number.

While Bollywood stands divided on the incident which took place ten years back, some celebs such as Anushka Sharma, Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, Farhan Akhtar, Sapna Pabbi have supported the actress. However, others have chosen either not to comment on it or back Nana Patekar.

Controversial actress-dancer Rakhi Sawant in a press conference had openly supported Nana and MNS. She alleged that claims made by Tanushree are false as she wants to grab publicity.

Now, motor-mouth Rakhi has filed a written complaint in the Oshiwara police station, Mumbai after she received threats for backing the senior actor and the political party. She wrote: “Today filed an official written complaint with the Oshiwara police station in regards with the threatening and violent abusive phone calls for last few days as the unknown person calling in support of #tanushreedutta is angered with me because I took a stand in support of #MNS& #Nanapatekar #willnottoleratenonsense
Thanks #mumbaipolice #mns

She took to her Instagram account and shared the pictures:

Tanushree has claimed in recent interviews that Patekar harassed her sexually in 2008 on the sets of her film 'Horn OK Pleassss' and also demanded to do an intimate dance step with her. She also named choreographer Ganesh Acharya, director Rakesh Sarang and producer Sami Siddiqui as accomplices in the harassment she faced.

Reportedly, Nana Patekar will hold a press conference soon and present his side of the story.

 

 

Tags:
Tanushree DuttaNana Patekarrakhi sawantRakhi Sawant controversySexual harassment

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close