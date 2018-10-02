Tanushree Dutta compares MNS to ISIS, says they are violent disruptive communal

New Delhi: Tanushree Dutta, who has accused veteran actor Nana Patekar of sexually harassing her on the sets of 'Horn OK Pleassss' in 2008, had claimed that she was attacked by the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) party workers at the behest of the actor.

The actress was quoted by ANI on Monday talking about MNS's involvement in the case and comparing the political party with terrorists organisations like Al-Qaeda and ISIS. "MNS is not just a party but an ideology like Al-Qaeda or ISIS...they are a violent disruptive communal, intolerant ideology and anyone from any profession can pledge allegiance to it," Tanushree said.

The 'Aashiq Banaya Aapne' actress also alleged that Patekar tried to cover up the attack with a lie. "There was a lie that was spun by the four culprits; Nana, choreographer Ganesh Acharya, director Rakesh Sarang and producer Sami Siddique as well as their supporters on set and outside the set- the MNS party, who were called to mob-attack me."

"The lie was that someone from our side did something to instigate that attack and that it was an altercation between us and media. It was a lie to cover up and justify the heinous nature of the attack," she said.

Tanushree added that 'lie is still being perpetrated' and urged everyone to not fall for it and get distracted. She also urged people to go through old footage of the attack and not believe the lies that are being propagated against her.

On September 26, Tanushree alleged that she was harassed by Patekar while shooting for a special dance number in the movie. The former beauty queen also accused dance choreographer Ganesh Acharya of teaming up against her. She alleged that she and her family were attacked by members of a political party after she refused to perform the intimate step.