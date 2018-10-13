Tanushree Dutta-Nana Patekar row: Actress's lawyer asks CINTAA to relook into the 2008 complaint

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Tanushree Dutta sent the industry in shock when she alleged that actor Nana Patekar had sexually harassed her back in year 2008 on sets of 'Horn Ok Please'. Tanushree had also claimed that she had filed a complaint with CINTAA back then however, her voice went unheard. Now, CINTAA joint secretary Amit Behl has told news agency ANI that Tanushree's complaint wasn't adressed properly back in the day. He further added that Tanushree's lawyer has sent them a letter, asking them to relook into the 2008 complaint.

ANI shared on Twitter, “We agree that Tanushree Dutta's complaint wasn't addressed properly in 2008, don't know why they only looked into the monetary ( financial) aspect of her complaint & not considered her complaint of sexual harassment: Amit Behl, Sr Joint Secretary CINTAA.”

Another tweet by the agency reads, “We have received a letter from her lawyer to relook into her 2008 complaint but we can't act on that, she has to file a complaint personally or authorise her lawyer to communicate with us. We are in the process to form a sub-committee to look into sexual allegations: Amit Behl”

After Tanushree's allegations, various women came forward and shared their own sexual harassment ordeals. Names like Alok Nath, Vikas Bahl and Sajid Khan have been put forward.