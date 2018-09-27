हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Tanushree Dutta

Tanushree Dutta reveals how a B-Town actress suggested her to go under the knife

Tanushree, however, admitted having got her teeth corrected as she felt conscious about it.

Tanushree Dutta reveals how a B-Town actress suggested her to go under the knife
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Former beauty queen and Bollywood actress Tanushree Dutta has been away from the showbiz world for quite some time now. The actress recently hogged the limelight for her allegations against a senior B-Town actor, whom she accused of harassment.

While the fans were yet to digest that bit of a shocker, there came another big revelation from the actress's side. Pinkvilla.com quoted Tanushree as telling India Times in an interview about the latest fad of going under the knife.

Without naming the actress, Tanushree alleged that a Bollywood actress friend of hers tried to convince others to undergo plastic surgeries. She even claimed that the said actress herself had undergone 'millions of surgeries'.

Tanushree said, “I had this Bollywood actress friend who herself has done millions of surgeries and used to suggest everyone to go under the knife because she was got screwed. Instead of helping others by sharing her horrible experiences she used to convince them to go ahead with surgeries.”

The 'Aashiq Banaya Aapne' actress stated that instead of sharing her horrible experience, this actress friend tried to convince others to undergo the plastic surgeries.

Tanushree, however, admitted having got her teeth corrected as she felt conscious about it. But she added that it was the only cosmetic surgery she ever did. 

