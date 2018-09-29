Tanushree Dutta says she hasn't yet received any legal notice from Nana Patekar

Mumbai: Despite getting threats of legal notice from Nana Patekar for accusing him of sexual assault, actress Tanushree Dutta revealed that neither has she got any legal notice from the actor`s lawyer nor is she afraid of him.

"I am putting together a team of lawyers and advocates to defend my interests. Also contrary to claims made by Nana`s lawyer, I have not received any legal notice. So `Bluffmaster` gogo needs to step up his game a bit here," the former beauty queen said in a statement.

Earlier this week, Tanushree came in front of the media and accused the "Welcome" actor of harassing her on the sets of their 2008 film "Horn Ok Pleassss".

In an interview to IANS, she recounted Nana`s "misbehaviour" on the set.

"He (Nana Patekar) called the MNS (Maharashtra Navnirman Sena) party to bash up my car. He was behind everything and was supported by Ganesh Acharya (choreographer)..."

Following the allegations, Patekar`s lawyer responded saying, he will send a legal notice to her.

Tanushree said that no one can stop her from speaking the truth and the "threat of legal notice" can`t intimidate her.

The 34-year-old actress also expressed concern over the lawyers who can do anything for money.

"Current scenario raises how when a victim speaks up there are morally bankrupt and corrupt lawyers and advocates who come forward to defend serial harassers and offenders for their two seconds of fame. Despite witnesses coming forward and all evidence in my support I am being subjected to criminal intimidation and harassment by Nana`s helper.

"Im sure this guy has many skeletons in his closet too as birds of a feather always flock together. This is the story of countless millions in our country who are still waiting for justice because they got dragged into a web of legal mumbo jumbo and were silenced into submission."

The "Good Boy, Bad Boy" star also urged the Indian judicial system to take Nana and his lawyer into custody and question them.

"This lawyer along with his client should both be questioned and taken to task. I have a humble request to the Bar Association of India to call out and take action against him and other such people who help perpetrators further harass their victims and witnesses in the name of law," she said in a statement.