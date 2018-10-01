हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Tanushree Dutta's parents break their silence over harassment allegations against Nana Patekar

Parents of Bollywood actress Tanushree Dutta who has accused senior actor Nana Patekar of sexually harassing her, have broken their silence over the whole fiasco.

Tanushree Dutta&#039;s parents break their silence over harassment allegations against Nana Patekar

New Delhi: Parents of Bollywood actress Tanushree Dutta who has accused senior actor Nana Patekar of sexually harassing her, have broken their silence over the whole fiasco.

Speaking to Prabhat Khabar, Tanushree's father Tapan Dutta said, "Nana would have been behind the bars had the police taken action against the accused without having any biases. "

Her father also revealed that Tanushree went to Mumbai from Jamshedpur with a lot of aspirations. She was struggling to make an identity there and she had to face all this

"At the time of the incident, he was an active member of Maharashtra's MNS party, due to which the police worked to save the people of Jharkhand instead of helping them. We still don't know about the status of the FIR filed by Tanushree, " her father told Prabhat Khabar.

Bollywood actresses have extended their support to Tanushree while some have hailed her decision. Actress Kangana Ranaut is the latest from the industry to speak in favour of Tanushree. Speaking to a leading website, the 'Queen' of Bollywood said, "I am not here to pass judgement. That's neither my place nor my intention. I appreciate her courage to speak about alleged harassment that has been caused to her. It’s her and the accused’s fundamental right to speak about their experience of the same situation. Such dialogue is very healthy and it will bring about a lot of awareness."  

On September 26, Tanushree alleged that she was harassed by Patekar while shooting for a special dance number in the movie. The former beauty queen also accused dance choreographer Ganesh Acharya of teaming up against her. She further alleged that she and her family were attacked after she refused to perform the intimate step.

Tags:
Tanushree Duttatanushree dutta parentsNana PatekarGanesh AcharyaSexual harrassment

