Uri attacks

Team URI starring Vicky Kaushal pays a special tribute to 26/11 martyrs

New Delhi: 2018 marks the 10th year of the terror attack that took place in Mumbai in 2008. On this fateful day 10 members of Lashkar-e-Taiba, carried out a series of 12 coordinated shooting and bombing attacks lasting four days across Mumbai on November 26, 2018.

The makers have decided to kick-start their shoot on 26/11 as a tribute to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the country.

Confirming the same, Ronnie Screwvala said, “On the 10 year anniversary Of the 26/11 attacks, the URI team will show their respect to all those martyred on that day by observing silence across 330 radio stations all over India at 10:12 am sharp”

Uri is based on Indian Army's surgical strikes on terror launch pads across Line of Control (LOC). On September 18, 2016, 19 Indian soldiers were killed in an early morning attack by Pakistani terrorists at the 12 Infantry Brigade headquarters in Uri. In response, on September 29, the Indian Army's Special Forces carried out surgical strikes on terror launch pads across Line of Control (LoC) 

Produced by RSVP movies and directed by Aditya Dhar, the film has Vicky Kaushal, Yami Gautam and Paresh Rawal in pivotal roles. The film is slated to release on January 11, 2019.

