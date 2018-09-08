Teaser of Govinda starrer Fryday out-Watch

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
The much-awaited teaser of Govinda's most awaited film Fryday has been unveiled finally.

New Delhi: The much-awaited teaser of Govinda's most awaited film Fryday has been unveiled finally.

The teaser featuring Varun Sharma is a laugh riot.  In the 21 seconds video, you can see Govinda's unmatchable comic timings and Varun's innocent yet funny act.

Sharing the teaser Govinda, "Isko sab kuch sahi se karna sikhaana padhta hai. Lekin fikar ki koi baat nahi hai jab saath ho Gagan Kapoor, jo hai sach se 100% dur! #JhootBecho #FRYDAY trailer out tomorrow! @varunsharma90 @DiganganaS @abhishekdograa @InboxPictures @TSeries."

The film has been Abhishek Dograa.

Produced by Sajid Qureshi, the film also stars Varun Sharma and Digangana Suryavanshi.

Govinda's last release was "Aa Gaya Hero" (2017). 

 

